Adelante Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up about 4.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Duke Realty worth $71,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

