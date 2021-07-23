Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys 16,802 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up 1.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 189.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $177.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

