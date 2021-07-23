ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $11.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ADT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $108,776,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 1,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,127 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $19,937,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $13,427,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65. ADT has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.