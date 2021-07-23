ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.65

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $174.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

