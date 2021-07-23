Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.95

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.95 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,569,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.