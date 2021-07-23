Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.60% of Advantage Solutions worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 353,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $19,942,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.31 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

