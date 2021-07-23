agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

