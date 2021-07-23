AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:RERE) Quiet Period Set To End on July 28th

AiHuiShou International’s (NYSE:RERE) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. AiHuiShou International had issued 16,233,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $227,262,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During AiHuiShou International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.