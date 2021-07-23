Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 434.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $7,034,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 47,173 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

