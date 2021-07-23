Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.