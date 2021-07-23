Air Products and Chemicals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,764% compared to the average daily volume of 349 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

