Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 90.7% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 46.2% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $4,254,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

