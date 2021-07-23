Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €123.69 Average PT from Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.23 ($148.51).

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €1.12 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, hitting €109.52 ($128.85). 1,324,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €108.00.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

