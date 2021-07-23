Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,790.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.