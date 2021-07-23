Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

ALBO stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $609.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

