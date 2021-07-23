Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

AA opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

