Alex Baldock Sells 314,521 Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 120.10 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.59. Dixons Carphone plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

