Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,637 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $194.21 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.