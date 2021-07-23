Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 370 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 360.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

