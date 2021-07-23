Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.38

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.38 and last traded at C$19.16, with a volume of 500804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

