Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $137.81. 3,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,463. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.49. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.