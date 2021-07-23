Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALLE opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

