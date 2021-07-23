Alliance Global Partners Cuts Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target to C$1.50

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEPT. Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NEPT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

