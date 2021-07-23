Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €208.85 ($245.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €214.49. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.