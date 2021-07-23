Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHAC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

