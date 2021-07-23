Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $20.77 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will earn $20.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $19.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $27.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $97.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $26.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $35.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $136.43 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,666.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,503.31. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,670.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

