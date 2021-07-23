Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a PE ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

