Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Shares of ASPS opened at $8.09 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

