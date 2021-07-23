Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

