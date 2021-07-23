Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 4.1%

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

