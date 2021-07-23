ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.71.

ALXO stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

