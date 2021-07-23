Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 300,000 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

