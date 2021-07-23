Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 260,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSPE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BSPE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Several research analysts have commented on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

