Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,644 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

