Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAQ stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

