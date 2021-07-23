Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 410,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,589,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

