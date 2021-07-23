American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III Sells 4,742 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACC opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

