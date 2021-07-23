American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

AEP stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

