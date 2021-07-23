American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $29.70. 11,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,895. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMNB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.