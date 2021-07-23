American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%.

Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

