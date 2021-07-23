American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $283.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $284.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

