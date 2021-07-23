American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AVD stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

