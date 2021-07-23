American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Vanguard stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

