American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

