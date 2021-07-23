Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.56% of Americold Realty Trust worth $151,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 47,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

