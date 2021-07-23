Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $69.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19.

