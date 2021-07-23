Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $30.58 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.