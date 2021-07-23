Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 40.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

