Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 544,870 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

