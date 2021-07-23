Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,573 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 202,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

